Victims 'desperate' for jewellery return after ring theft

Published: 12:34 PM July 19, 2021

Three rings were stolen from a property in Chequers on July 7. - Credit: Herts police

The victims of a jewellery theft are 'desperate' for the rings that were stolen from a property in Welwyn Garden City to be returned after police released images of the stolen items.

Between approximately 1pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 7, three rings were stolen from a property in Chequers, with investigating officer, PC Daniel Hill asking for the public's help to find them.

The victims are 'desperate' for the rings to be returned. - Credit: Herts police

"The victims are desperate for the return of their jewellery and so I am asking the public to take a look at these photos and get in touch if you think you’ve seen the rings.

“Perhaps you have been offered them for sale? If you think you can help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email PC Daniel Hill quoting crime reference 41/53969/21."

Police are asking for the public's help to find the rings. - Credit: Herts police

If you have any information, visit herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Have you seen any of the rings? - Credit: Herts police



