Bank cards used after purse stolen in Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 10:17 AM October 12, 2022
Welwyn Garden City purse theft

Police believe this man could help with their investigation. - Credit: Herts police

Stolen bank cards were used to make payments following a purse theft in Welwyn Garden City.

On Friday, September 23, at around 2pm, a purse was stolen from a person inside Waitrose on Bridge Road, before transactions were made using bank cards which were inside the purse.

It is believed the man pictured may have information that could assist with Herts police’s investigation.

If this is you, or you recognise him, please email PC Jonathan Lindsey at Jonathan.Lindsey@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78258/22.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

