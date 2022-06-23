Man in his 80s attacked by dog in Welwyn Garden City

A man in his 80s was bitten by a dog in Parkway, Welwyn Garden City, police in Hertfordshire have said - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 80s has been attacked by a dog in Welwyn Garden City.

The incident occurred on Parkway, near the junction with Barleycroft Road in the town.

At around 7.25pm on Tuesday May 31, the man was walking along the road when he was bitten on his legs.

The animal has been described as "medium sized" and sandy in colour.

The dog is thought to have been supervised by a white male, described as six feet tall, around 40-years-old and of slim build.

He had three dogs with him, and may have been wearing a cap.

Hertfordshire police is now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.

Police constable Ryan Buddington said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information about it as we would like to identify and speak to the dog owner.

"If you can help, I can be contacted directly by email via ryan.buddington@herts.police.uk"

Information can also be reported via Hertfordshire Police's website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/43575/22.

Anonymous information can also be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.