Man in his 80s attacked by dog in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Google Maps
A man in his 80s has been attacked by a dog in Welwyn Garden City.
The incident occurred on Parkway, near the junction with Barleycroft Road in the town.
At around 7.25pm on Tuesday May 31, the man was walking along the road when he was bitten on his legs.
The animal has been described as "medium sized" and sandy in colour.
The dog is thought to have been supervised by a white male, described as six feet tall, around 40-years-old and of slim build.
He had three dogs with him, and may have been wearing a cap.
Hertfordshire police is now appealing for witnesses and information following the incident.
Most Read
- 1 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
- 2 Welwyn Hatfield landlord prosecuted for safety breaches at rental property
- 3 Herts police officers shared rape 'jokes' and bestiality porn on WhatsApp
- 4 Man in his 80s attacked by dog in Welwyn Garden City
- 5 See inside this unique £7,500 per month rental home in Welwyn Garden City
- 6 Recap: Live traffic updates during rush-hour after crashes on M25 and A414
- 7 Police release CCTV imagery following Hatfield brawl
- 8 New defibrillators installed in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield
- 9 WGC's Vegan Market is back for one more day
- 10 Woman 'sexually assaulted by two men' near River Lea in Wheathampstead
Police constable Ryan Buddington said: "I'd like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident or who may have information about it as we would like to identify and speak to the dog owner.
"If you can help, I can be contacted directly by email via ryan.buddington@herts.police.uk"
Information can also be reported via Hertfordshire Police's website or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/43575/22.
Anonymous information can also be reported by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.