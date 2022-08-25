Police find 'stolen motorbike' in Welwyn Garden City

The bike had been "ridden dangerously" around a playing field before being discarded. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A suspected stolen motorbike has been recovered in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called at 5.10pm on Tuesday (August 23), reporting that a motorbike was being ridden dangerously around King George V Playing Fields.

After attending the scene, officers discovered the bike discarded in a bush at the end of the field.

The motorbike's ignition barrel had been drilled and the chassis number had been defaced.

The vehicle has now been seized and sent for vehicle examination.

PC Charlotte Baker said: “I hope this news is reassuring to residents.

"We take a rigorous approach to theft of motor bikes and I would like to thank the person that called in to make us aware of this bike.

“This is a good opportunity to remind bike owners of steps they can take to protect their vehicle.

The bike was left discarded in a bush. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

"Firstly, always use the steering lock and remove the ignition keys, even if you are close by or away for a few minutes.

"It only takes a few seconds for a thief so don’t make it easy for them.

“It’s also worth fitting a Thatcham-rated one or two alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors.

"It will not only put off thieves, but could also reduce your insurance premiums.

“Always park in the safest place you can – ideally somewhere that is well overlooked with good lighting.

"For more advice, visit herts.police.uk/crimeprevention.”