News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Police find 'stolen motorbike' in Welwyn Garden City

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:05 AM August 25, 2022
A black motorbike behind a police car.

The bike had been "ridden dangerously" around a playing field before being discarded. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

A suspected stolen motorbike has been recovered in Welwyn Garden City.

Police were called at 5.10pm on Tuesday (August 23), reporting that a motorbike was being ridden dangerously around King George V Playing Fields.

After attending the scene, officers discovered the bike discarded in a bush at the end of the field.

The motorbike's ignition barrel had been drilled and the chassis number had been defaced.

The vehicle has now been seized and sent for vehicle examination.

PC Charlotte Baker said: “I hope this news is reassuring to residents.

"We take a rigorous approach to theft of motor bikes and I would like to thank the person that called in to make us aware of this bike.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drivers stopped in Welwyn Garden City speeding operation
  2. 2 Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids
  3. 3 Planning application submitted for Welwyn village flats
  1. 4 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield GCSE results 2022
  2. 5 Community stalwarts set to shut up shop after 43 years
  3. 6 Hundreds of free tickets to attractions in Herts to be won as ‘Big Day Out’ returns
  4. 7 Bomb disposal unit explodes 'flare' at Welwyn Garden City police HQ
  5. 8 Forbidden Hertfordshire: 7 places you CAN'T visit in the county
  6. 9 London police officer dies in two-vehicle crash near Bayford
  7. 10 Results day 2022: Herts a top 5 county in England for A and A* grades

“This is a good opportunity to remind bike owners of steps they can take to protect their vehicle.

A black motorbike in a bush.

The bike was left discarded in a bush. - Credit: Hertfordshire police

"Firstly, always use the steering lock and remove the ignition keys, even if you are close by or away for a few minutes.

"It only takes a few seconds for a thief so don’t make it easy for them.

“It’s also worth fitting a Thatcham-rated one or two alarm system with tracking, immobilisation, anti-grab and movement sensors.

"It will not only put off thieves, but could also reduce your insurance premiums.

“Always park in the safest place you can – ideally somewhere that is well overlooked with good lighting.

"For more advice, visit herts.police.uk/crimeprevention.”

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

A-levels 2022

LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022

Dan Mountney

person
Echo, the 6-month-old lab, was last seen near the AL8 area.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Free cinema event Screen On The Green will be showing 12 movies in Welwyn Garden City from August 18 to August 21

Film

What films to see at free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The official start of term is on Thursday, September 1, according to Hertfordshire County Council (File picture)

Education News

Hertfordshire school term dates for pupils and parents in 2022 and 2023

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon