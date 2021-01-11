Have you seen this wanted man?

Published: 1:30 PM January 11, 2021

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Jimmy Devlin, aged 20, whose last known address is in Welwyn Garden City, is wanted in connection with fraud offences in the town.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to report this online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/56974/20.

If you’ve seen him in the past few moments, please dial 999.