Welwyn Garden City man jailed after loaded gun and drugs found

A man has been jailed for eight years after class A drugs and a loaded gun were found in Welwyn Garden City.

Tashan Honeygan-Matthew, aged 32, of Elliott Close, Welwyn Garden City, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 17 March). He was sentenced to the following:

Five years for possession of a prohibited weapon (revolver)

Three years for possession of heroin with intent to supply

He was also given the following sentences which will run concurrently:

Three years for possession of criminal property (£2,000)

One year for possession of ammunition

One year for possession of cocaine with intent to supply

This followed on from a five day trial in which the jury reached a unanimous decision.

The jury heard that at 1.41pm on April 12 2020, a member of the public called the police reporting that they had discovered an ice cream tub containing cash and drugs, hidden in bushes off of Boundary Lane. A small coffee pot, containing more drugs, was also found next to it.

Officers attended the scene however, they discovered that a gun was also hidden with the cash and drugs. It was found to be loaded with four rounds of ammunition jammed inside.

Fast-time forensic enquiries quickly identified Honeygan-Matthew as a suspect.

On Sunday 17 May 2020, Honeygan-Matthew was arrested in Tower Hamlets, London.

The investigation into the incident found the cash to be valued at £2,000 and the drugs were confirmed as heroin and cocaine.

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Kash Hussain said: “The seizure of this gun means that very serious harm has now been prevented and I would like to thank the member of public for calling in their suspicions. A lot of our best results come from the public calling in their suspicions and so I encourage you, whenever something doesn’t seem right to get in touch. It’s thanks to you that we can get these results.

“I hope this sentence sends a strong message to those involved in firearms criminality. Honeygan-Matthew is now facing a lengthy time behind bars and the same fate awaits anyone involved in this abhorrent criminal activity.”

“Thankfully, incidents like this are unusual in Welwyn Hatfield and by its very nature the investigation involved a wide number of teams involving both police officers and staff. I would like to thank all those who played their part; the Local Crime Unit, Intervention, Operation Scorpion, the Criminal Justice Unit, Scene of Crime Officers, Station Reception Officers, Financial Investigators and Intelligence Teams and Analysts.”

