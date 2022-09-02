A 35-year-old from Catford in London has been charged with five separate offences, thought to have been carried out in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: PA

A 35-year-old man from south London has been charged with five separate offences thought to have been carried out in Welwyn Garden City.

Lyudmil Hristov was arrested in Digswell Road on Tuesday (August 30) after a member of the public reported seeing somebody trying car door handles.

The man from Brownhill Road in Catford, London has been charged with two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle (in Blakemere Road), burglary (in Digswell Road) and two counts of attempted burglary (in Waldon Road and Blakemere Road).

Officers from Hertfordshire Constabulary arrested Hristov as part of its Operation Scorpion, which has been set up to tackle acquisitive crime - including burglaries and robberies.

Police said Hristov is expected to remain in custody until the court process is complete.

DI Adam Bridges said: "I hope the news of this quick arrest and charge is reassuring to local residents.

"I would like to thank the member of the public for reporting their suspicions to police.

"If you spot suspicious behaviour never hesitate to call 999 so that we can get our resources to the area as quickly as possible.”

Information about burglaries and suspicious behaviour can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.