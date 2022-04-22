News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images

Pearce Bates

Published: 5:42 PM April 22, 2022
Updated: 5:56 PM April 22, 2022
A man from Welwyn Garden City has been charged with voyeurism and making and possessing indecent child images. - Credit: Police_Mad_Liam/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

A man from Welwyn Garden City has been charged with voyeurism (watching others when they are naked or engaged in sexual activity) and possessing and making indecent child images.

Stuart Gray, 59, has also been remanded in prison until his next appearance in court.

The man from Beehive Lane, Welwyn Garden City, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, April 21).

Detective constable Sonja Townsend, of Hertfordshire Police's Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “I would like to remind the public that we will always listen to victims of sexual offences, even if the offences are from a long time ago.

"Please never hesitate to report it to us.

"You will always be treated with sensitivity and compassion.”

Information can be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously by contacting the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

