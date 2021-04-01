Victim assaulted by teenagers who claimed to have weapons
- Credit: Matt Powell
A person was reportedly attacked in Welwyn Garden City yesterday by teenagers who claimed to be carrying weapons.
The incident happened at around 7pm last night on King George V Playing Fields.
It was reported that the victim was approached by three teenagers, who claimed to have weapons before physically assaulting him. He did not sustain serious injuries.
Safer neighbourhood inspector Kash Hussain said: “We understand that news of this nature will be incredibly concerning to the local community.
"A thorough investigation is being carried out and we ask that anyone with information get in contact as soon as possible in order to help progress our enquiries. Our officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area over the coming days, so there will be a heightened police presence.
“We have also been made aware that videos of the incident are circulating on social media. We would like to ask that you refrain from sharing this, and that you do not speculate or comment on the identities of those involved. This is a live, ongoing investigation, and identifying involved parties could harm any future proceedings.”
