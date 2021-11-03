News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
IPhone stolen from sales advisor’s hands at Welwyn Garden City store

Dan Mountney

Published: 6:57 AM November 3, 2021
An iPhone was stolen from the hands of a sales advisor in a theft at a Welwyn Garden City store. 

At around 5pm on Saturday, October 23, the black iPhone was snatched from the hands of a worker in CEX in Howardsgate. 

PC Katie Darcy, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the shop at the time and he could have vital information that might help our enquiries. 

“If you recognise him, or have other information that might help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at katie.darcy@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/82609/21.” 

You can also visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101. 

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

person