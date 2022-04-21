Bike stolen from rack in Welwyn Garden City

Police believe the man pictured was in the area at the time of the theft. - Credit: Herts police

A bike has been stolen from a rack in Welwyn Garden City, with police releasing CCTV images in a bid for information.

On Wednesday, February 23, a grey Carrera bike was stolen from a rack in Hyde Way, with victim going to work at 7.20am before returning at 6.30pm, to discover the chain cut off and the bike stolen.

The stolen bike has distinctive white text on the tyres.

PC Matt Ruppersburg, investigating, said: “We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information that might assist our enquiries.

“If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at matthew.ruppersburg@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/20576/22.

“I would also like to remind residents of the Bike Register database.

“By adding your bike at www.bikeregister.com, it means we are in a better position to return your bike to you if it is recovered after being stolen.

“You may also like to consider security marking your bike, which acts as a visible deterrent to thieves.”

You can report information at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.