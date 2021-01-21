Golf club has dozens of buggy batteries stolen in one day

Published: 12:08 PM January 21, 2021 Updated: 12:13 PM January 21, 2021

Mill Green Golf Club had batteries stolen from golf carts like these. - Credit: Paul Brennan/Pixabay

Following an incident in which more than 30 golf buggy batteries were stolen, Herts police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Between 1.40am on Wednesday, December 23 and 2am on Thursday, December 24, 36 golf buggy batteries were stolen from the Mill Green Golf Club in Gypsy Lane, Welwyn Garden City.

It is believed that three offenders, armed with a shopping trolley, initially broke into the grounds between 1.40am and 2.15pm on the Wednesday.

The first suspect is described as a male no older than his 30s and around 5ft 6in to 5ft 7in tall. He was of a slim build, wearing a light coloured tracksuit including a grey hoody and black and white Nike Air Max trainers.

The second suspect is described as a man in his mid 20s to 30s, 5ft 10in to 5ft 11in tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing a light coloured hoody, light coloured shorts or three-quarter length trousers and white trainers.

You may also want to watch:

Suspect three is described as being in his 20s or 30s, around 6ft tall and of a stocky build. He was wearing a dark coloured hoody, light coloured tracksuit bottoms, dark coloured trainers and dark coloured gloves.

Suspects one and two are believed to have returned to the golf club between 12.50am and 2am on the Thursday.

Detective Constable Sonja Townsend, who is investigating, said: “I appreciate some time has passed since the offence but we’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries and we’ve now received permission from the victims for a public appeal.

“Were you in the area and saw what happened? Did you see something that seemed suspicious? Or perhaps you’ve been offered the batteries for sale?

“If you think you can help, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at sonja.townsend@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/103378/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.