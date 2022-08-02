Fire next to Welwyn Garden City lakes being 'treated as arson'
- Credit: Danny Loo
A fire near Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City is being treated as arson.
According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, a blaze broke out near the splash park on the north side of the lake at around 3pm on Friday, July 29.
Fire crews and police officers were called to the small blaze which had started near a tree before it spread onto dry grass, creating a larger incident.
PC Lewis Stanley, investigating, said: "Thankfully no one was injured during the incident and the fire was quickly brought under control.
"But, as we’ve seen recently in other areas, fire can spread rapidly and have devastating consequences.
"We’re treating this incident as deliberate at this time and our enquiries are continuing.
"The park would have been busy and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.
Most Read
- 1 Body of a man discovered in woodland near Welham Green
- 2 Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and Simply Red to play concerts in Hatfield Park
- 3 Campus West ranked third in the UK for box office sales for the screening of Jodie Comer in Prima Facie
- 4 Concert promoters AEG Presents 'apologise profusely' following Michael Bublé show at Hatfield Park
- 5 Hertfordshire's athletes dominate in the Birmingham 2022 games
- 6 Home Secretary visits Hertfordshire to meet new police recruits
- 7 Warning after increase in doorstep rogue traders
- 8 Fire next to Welwyn Garden City lakes being 'treated as arson'
- 9 Fire station open day returns to Hatfield
- 10 Ironton fully on board as Crows set eyes on promotion charge
"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time?
"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could assist our ongoing enquiries."
A police spokesperson said reports can be made online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting 41/60681/22.
Altermatively, CrimeStoppers can receive 100 per cent anonymous reports online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.