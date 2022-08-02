Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City was reportedly busy when a blaze broke out on Friday, July 29 (File picture) - Credit: Danny Loo

A fire near Stanborough Lakes in Welwyn Garden City is being treated as arson.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, a blaze broke out near the splash park on the north side of the lake at around 3pm on Friday, July 29.

Fire crews and police officers were called to the small blaze which had started near a tree before it spread onto dry grass, creating a larger incident.

PC Lewis Stanley, investigating, said: "Thankfully no one was injured during the incident and the fire was quickly brought under control.

"But, as we’ve seen recently in other areas, fire can spread rapidly and have devastating consequences.

"We’re treating this incident as deliberate at this time and our enquiries are continuing.

"The park would have been busy and I am appealing for anyone with information to please come forward.

"Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time?

"Any information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could assist our ongoing enquiries."

A police spokesperson said reports can be made online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting 41/60681/22.

Altermatively, CrimeStoppers can receive 100 per cent anonymous reports online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.