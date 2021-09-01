Man charged following suspected heroin overdoses

Published: 11:41 AM September 1, 2021 Updated: 11:43 AM September 1, 2021

A 21-year-old has been arrested following several suspected drug overdoses in Welwyn Garden City - Credit: Matt Powell

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of suspected heroin overdoses in Welwyn Garden City.

Herts police were called by the ambulance service just after 10pm on Thursday, August 19, to reports that a man had collapsed inside an address in Peartree Lane.

While the man received treatment, a further three men became unwell. All four were taken to hospital by ambulance. It is believed they were suffering suspected heroin overdoses.

Just after midnight on Friday, August 20, officers were made aware by paramedics that a fifth man had collapsed from a suspected drug overdose at an address in Knella Road. He was also taken to hospital for treatment.

All five men have made full recoveries.

Cheguevar Mitchell Dacres, 21, of Devonshire Road, Lewisham, has been charged with possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply. He has been remanded in custody and is awaiting trial.

Det Insp Adam Bridges, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: “I hope this news is reassuring to the community.

“Across England, there has been a recent rise in the number of suspected drug overdoses.

"While there is no evidence to suggest the incidents in Welwyn Garden City are linked to other cases across the country, I would like to urge those who use drugs, particularly heroin, to be extra cautious about what they are using and how much.

“Hertfordshire Constabulary is working with Public Health England, the National Police Chiefs’ Council and the National Crime Agency - which is leading the investigation into the overdose cases across the country.

"If you have any information that might help, please do not hesitate to report it to the police.”

A 33-year-old woman from Welwyn Garden City who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

You can report information about drug dealing online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.