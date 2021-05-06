Woman injured after attack by out of control dog
- Credit: Archant
A woman was left needing hospital treatment after she was bitten by an out of control dog in woodland in Welwyn Garden City.
The incident happened between 6.10pm and 6.20pm on Thursday, April 29. The victim – a woman in her 40s – was in The Commons walking her dog on a lead, when another dog, reported to be a mastiff or a pitbull ran towards her.
It attempted to attack the victim’s dog and as she intervened, she was bitten twice. The owner pulled the dog away and then fled the scene in the direction of Commonswood Primary School.
The dog was not on a lead and the owner is described as a white male, in his late teens or early 20s and of a skinny build. He had dark-coloured hair and was wearing a black top.
Investigating officer, PC Paddy Phelan, said: “This was a frightening ordeal which left the victim with two deep puncture wounds requiring hospital treatment. I would like to reassure the public that we are doing everything we can to trace the suspect.
“I am appealing for anybody who was in the area at the time and has information about what happened to get in touch. The Commons is very popular with dog walkers and so I am hopeful that somebody will recognise the suspect’s description and get in touch.
“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital for our investigation. Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at paddy.phelan@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/31742/21.”
You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.
