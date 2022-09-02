The alleged incident occurred at some temporary traffic lights near Stanborough School. - Credit: Google Maps

A man has sustained facial injuries following an alleged assault in Welwyn Garden City.

The incident occurred between 9pm and 9.30pm on Sunday, August 14.

A car reportedly stopped at some temporary traffic lights near Stanborough School, on Lemsford Lane.

The male driver of the vehicle then became involved in a verbal altercation with another man, who was walking by.

The fight then reportedly became physical, leaving one of the men with injuries to his face.

Both men then left the scene.

Hertfordshire police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

PC Matthew Mason said: "We believe those involved in the incident are known to each other and our enquiries are continuing at this time.

“As part of this, we’re appealing for independent witnesses to come forward. If you saw what happened, please get in touch.

"We’re particularly keen to trace the driver of a Mini who we believe briefly stopped at the scene, before driving away.”

PC Mason can be contacted via the email address: matthew.mason@herts.police.uk

Information can also be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/65228/22.

Anonymous information can be handed to investigators via the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.