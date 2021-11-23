Spate of Welwyn burglaries leads to Safer Streets push

A spate of burglaries in Welwyn and Welwyn Garden City has seen officers pushing The Safer Streets Scheme to help keep residents and their homes safe.

Since the beginning of November, six properties have been targeted, with burglaries taking place in the following locations.

Warren Way, Welwyn – crime reference 41/90112/21

New Road, Welwyn - crime reference 41/90205/21

Turpins Ride, Welwyn - crime reference 41/89884/21

Reddings, Welwyn Garden City – crime reference 41/88455/21

There have also been two attempted burglaries in the following locations:

Digswell Park Road, Welwyn Garden City – crime reference 41/90091/21

Woodhall Court, Welwyn Garden City – crime reference 41/90115/21

Following these burglaries, officers have been visiting households in the area to push The Safer Streets Scheme, offering residents free security checks and crime prevention advice to keep homes safe.

Sergeant Dan Bales, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “Four of the targeted properties were unoccupied at the time, with some victims on holiday and others having their homes renovated.

“We have also seen a couple of unoccupied homes targeted in Brookmans Park and Cuffley so we really want to push advice around how you can keep your property safe even when you’re away.

“It can be a good idea to use timer switches for lamps so that they turn on as it gets dark in the evenings. You could also use a timer switch for a radio too.

“If you aren’t leaving your car at home, you may want to ask a neighbour or friend to park their car on your drive. We’d also advise storing valuables in your loft and of course, security cameras and alarms can also be very helpful.

“Please also remember, don't publish your absence on the Internet. Status updates, comments and photos can all give away the fact that your home is empty.

“For more advice visit our website at herts.police.uk/crimeprevention and if you have any information about any of these burglaries, please get in touch, quoting the relevant crime reference number.”

You can report any information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.