Hunt for arsonists who torched park bins in Welwyn Garden City

Detectives are investigating an arson attack at a Welwyn Garden City beauty spot.

Five rubbish bins were set alight at Stanborough Park between 5.30pm on Tuesday April 5 and 8.45am on Wednesday April 6.

A similar incident also happened in Beehive Lane, WGC, on Friday March 11, where a bonfire was lit and scorched the grass.

It is believed that both fires may have been started by a group of young people and both the police and the fire and rescue service are encouraging parents to speak to their teenagers about the dangers of fire.

Insp Andrew Palfreyman from the Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt in either incident, however things could have been very different.

“If you are the parent of a teenager, please do take the time to explain the dangers of this sort of behaviour. Not only does it put themselves and others at risk, but they risk the prospect of a criminal record. Do you know where your teenagers are going and what they are getting up to?

"Of course, we know the vast majority will not be engaging in such anti-social behaviour but we do appreciate you having this chat with them should you have concerns.

“Meanwhile, please be assured that my team are carrying out joint arson patrols with the fire service. If you have any information about the incidents don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Herts fire group commander Ian Veale added: “Arson has been a blight on our local communities for some considerable time and nationally it accounts for more than 50 per cent of all fires attended by fire and rescue services.

“We’ve been working hard in schools and communities to educate people and raise awareness not only of the dangers of fire setting, but the potential impact on an individual’s future and job prospects if they get a criminal record for arson.

“Attending deliberately lit fires also affects our ability to respond to more serious and possibly life-threatening incidents such as house fires or road traffic accidents.”

You can report information by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/27139/22.