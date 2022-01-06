News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Man wanted in connection to assault, fraud and coercion

Author Picture Icon

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 5:24 PM January 6, 2022
The Howard Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Howard Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A 35-year-old man called Thomas Wilson is wanted in connection with incidents of assault (ABH), fraud and coercive control in Welwyn Garden City.

The man is from Wauluds Bank Drive in Luton and police believe Thomas could be in the Cleethorpes area of Lincolnshire currently.

Bald white man from Luton wanted in connection for crimes in Welwyn Garden City

Thomas Wilson is wanted in connection with incidents of assault (ABH), fraud and coercive control in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Anyone who has seen Thomas, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime references 41/99390/21, 41/99395/21 and 41/99398/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

