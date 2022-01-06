Man wanted in connection to assault, fraud and coercion

A 35-year-old man called Thomas Wilson is wanted in connection with incidents of assault (ABH), fraud and coercive control in Welwyn Garden City.

The man is from Wauluds Bank Drive in Luton and police believe Thomas could be in the Cleethorpes area of Lincolnshire currently.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Anyone who has seen Thomas, or has information on his whereabouts, should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime references 41/99390/21, 41/99395/21 and 41/99398/21.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via an online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.