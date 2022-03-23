Form to give vital voice to all sections of Welwyn Hatfield community

The Welwyn Hatfield Unity of Culture will be hosting a forum to focus on violence against women and girls. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Violence against women and girls (VAWG) will be in the spotlight at a virtual event hosted by the Welwyn Hatfield Unity of Culture forum.

Taking place on Monday March 28, between 6.30pm-8pm, the event will include Sergeant Dan Bales from the local Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), who will be ready to answer questions from the public.

The forum will also look to unite the diverse communities of Welwyn Hatfield and give them a voice. Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Kash Hussian has made it his mission to improve upon the trust and confidence that ethnic groups have in policing, and has helped and supported in initially starting up the group.

This event is open to everybody members of ethnic minority groups are especially encouraged to be a part of the event.

It is run independently but supported by local partners such as the police who are also invited to attend.

Sgt Bales said: “We know that the issue of violence against women and girls is very important to the public right now and there is lots of work ongoing to tackle this. Earlier this month, the constabulary launched a force strategy which sets out how we will do this. Its focuses include identifying public spaces where women and girls feel vulnerable and engaging with the community.

"It’s really important you voice your thoughts and let us know what else we can be doing to help you feel safe. I look forward to speaking to residents on Monday and hopefully easing any concerns they might have.”

Ch Insp Hussain added: “The Unity of Culture is a fantastic opportunity for those from ethnic minority communities to be heard by their local public services. Everyone, from all communities, are welcome and I hope that we hear from a lot of you on Monday. Engagement with the community is a vital part in the efforts to tackle VAWG.”

The meeting will be held on Zoom:

Meeting ID: 816 6167 0867

Passcode: 018515

The community voice platform ‘echo' can also be used to let the police know what you think they should be prioritising in your area.