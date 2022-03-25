Pub punter evades jail for glassing opponent in fracas

The Strafford Arms in Potters Bar was the scene of a pub garden fracas in January 2020. - Credit: Google

A drinker who glassed a man in a Potters Bar pub after he had been head-butted has received a suspended jail sentence.

Mehmet Mehmet, 38, had been involved in a fracas with the victim in the garden of the Strafford Arms in Mutton Lane.

When he went into the bar the 50-year-old man came in and head-butted him.

Mehmet, who had a glass in his hand, struck back causing wounds behind the man's left ear and on his left cheek.

He was taken to Barnet hospital with blood pumping out of the wounds, St Albans crown court was told.

Prosecutor Brinder Soora said in a basis of plea that Mehmet said he was lawfully defending himself and had not intended to cause really serious harm.

In a victim impact statement the man said he had been drinking and had a limited recollection of what had gone on.

Mehmet, of Raffin Close, Datchworth near Knebworth, appeared for sentence having pleaded guilty to wounding the man on January 10 2020.

When questioned by the police, he said the victim had been a pest and had pushed his friend in the face in the garden.

Defending, Dean George QC said the offence was over two years ago and Mehmet had not offended since.

Recorder George Keightley said Mehmet had caused very serious injuries. He said he had watched CCTV from the pub garden which did not reflect well on Mehmet.

The judge passed a 15 month jail sentence suspended for two years. He must complete 15 rehabilitation days, 50 hours’ unpaid work, pay £1,200 costs and £500 compensation to the victim.