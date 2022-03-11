Vandals smash underpass mirrors designed to improve women's safety

The Hatfield town centre underpass at the bottom of Briars Lane near Hatfield Swim Centre - Credit: Alan Davies

Subway mirrors installed to make Hatfield's underpasses safer for women have been smashed by vandals.

The measures were paid for by £500,000 in government funding as part of the Safer Streets initiative, which was used to refurbish five underpasses in the town to address criminal activity.

The improvements included new lighting, cutting down overgrown vegetation, mirrors and the removal of graffiti at Cavendish Way/Briars Lane Underpass, Comet Way Underpass, West Town Centre Roundabout, Central Town Centre Underpass and East Town Centre Underpass.

But the mirrors in the underpass linking Cavendish Way and Briars Lane were smashed by vandals just days after their installation.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Hertfordshire, representing David Lloyd, said: “The renovation programme of the underpasses in Hatfield has been widely supported by the public, so it regretful that one of the measures to improve it have been vandalised. This sad action underlines the very reason these underpasses need refurbishment to prevent anti-social behaviour like this.

“But the project, funded by the Home Office Safer Streets initiative to reduce violence and against women and girls, is continuing and we will redouble our efforts to make all people feel safer.

“This includes installation of monitored CCTV and improved lighting. Alternative options are being considered for the replacement of the mirrors.”