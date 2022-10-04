Student safety put first as police attend Uni of Herts Welcome Fair

Hundreds of students were spoken to by officers at the Welcome Fair. - Credit: Herts police

Police officers promoted student safety at the University of Hertfordshire at last Friday's Welcome Fair.

Hosted at the College Lane campus, hundreds of students received advice on a range of safety topics, as well as being given reusable and single-use anti-spiking covers.

These colourful covers fit inside drink bottles to prevent them from being spiked and the University Policing Team hand them out at events throughout the year.

Students at the Welcome Fair also learned more about the Ask for Angela pub scheme, which helps women discretely leave uncomfortable situations, and the personal safety app, Hollie Guard.

As well as safety, advice was also on offer about drugs, protecting valuables, theft and sextortion – blackmail where the offender threatens to publish intimate photos or videos of the victim unless they hand over money.

A hate crime officer and crime prevention colleagues were also in attendance at the Welcome Fair.

“We’ve been out and about on campus throughout Welcome Week meeting the new students and providing reassurance,” said PC Sarah Sherlock, who leads the University Policing Team.

“The university is a safe place and we work hard to make sure it stays that way.

“I’d like to say thank you to all the new students who came along to our stall on Friday and I wish them all the best as they start this exciting chapter of their lives.”

The University Policing Team has been working in partnership with the University of Hertfordshire for more than 10 years, with the team regularly patrolling campuses and attending events throughout the year where students can report any concerns.

The team also work in conjunction with the university and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on Operation Balsam, a series of extended noise patrols at key points throughout the year, to help foster good relations between students and local residents.

For student safety advice, visit the team’s page on the Herts police website, at herts.police.uk/student.