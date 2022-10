A photo of the alleged scammer. Her features have been blurred for legal reason. - Credit: Jake Risley

A scammer has been reportedly targeting Herts Uni students for cash across Hatfield.

Over the past few months, multiple students have encountered a white woman in her 20s with long brown hair who claims to attend the university.

She apparently breaks down crying, claiming she has been abandoned by friends at a party, and not only has she no money to get home, but her backpack with all of her belongings has been stolen.

After fleecing them for bus or train fares to get home, she apparently flees to a accomplices waiting nearby and disappears from the scene.

She has been reportedly seen around both campuses late at night but also at Wetherspoon's, Co-op and The Galleria.

She has also claimed to have a new born baby, to be pregnant or diabetic in order to persuade students to park with her cash.

One student, Jake Risley, was one of the first people to capture a photo of her: “I've encountered her twice. The first time was about two to three months ago before everyone knew about her. She approached me and told me she had just come back from a party but had no idea where she was since she’s not from around here.

"Then she asked if I had any change left which she could have to catch a bus home. I gave her a bit of change and even gave her directions to the station if she needed it.

“I then found out that quite a large number of people were encountering this woman including people I actually know. More and more reported incidents on memefordshire, [an Instagram page relating to incidents around the university)]about seeing her so that’s when I realised it was a scam.

“I encountered her for a second time outside Wetherspoon's when she had exactly the same story to tell.”

Another UH graduate, Jorge Mardini, said: “Because she made it sound so convincing, I felt a moral obligation to help, so I gave her £10 for a bus. Many students have fallen for it the same way I did. She I actively taking advantage of people’s good will.

“She is not the only one, they are a massive group. I saw her a few days ago at the loading bay at The Galleria with some other men. I wanted to catch them red-handed but I don’t know what they are capable of, so I decided not to risk it.”

A spokesperson for the University of Hertfordshire said: “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is the university’s absolute priority. We work closely with our University Police Team, and we encourage any student who believes they have been the victim of a crime to report the matter to the police.

“The service team at Hertfordshire’s Beacon Victim Care Centre can also be contacted on 03000 11 55 55 by any person who has been unfortunate enough to have been a victim of crime. They can also speak directly to Victim Support on 0808 16 89 111. All calls are treated in the strictest of confidence.

“The university’s student wellbeing team is also there to help students with a range of support services including a free and confidential 24/7 helpline, wellbeing support and practical advice.”

A Herts police spokesperson said: “The University Policing Team are aware of reports on social media of a woman begging close to the university campuses as well as in other areas of Hatfield. This has not been reported to the police or the university and we encourage any victims to do so in order for us to gain more information. In the meantime, enquiries are being carried to try and identify the woman.”