Two men sent for trial following burglaries

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2020

The number of burglaries has been on the rise in Potters Bar recently. - Credit: Matt Powell

Two men have been sent for trial following burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield.

Neil Parker, age 34, of Talbot Road in Hatfield, has been charged in connection with a burglary that happened in Cornerfield, Hatfield, on Tuesday, November 3.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 16). He will next appear on trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, January 18.

Michael Forbes, age 34, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged in connection with the following offences:

· A burglary in Boundary Lane on Tuesday, December 15, where a motorbike was stolen from a shed.

· Another burglary in Boundary Lane on Tuesday, December 15, where items including three laptops and a PlayStation were stolen from a garden office.

Forbes was also charged in connection with the theft of an Amazon parcel. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (December 17). Forbes will also appear for trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, January 18.

Both men have been remanded into custody.

You can report information about burglary online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.