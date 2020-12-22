News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Two men sent for trial following burglaries

person

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 AM December 22, 2020   
The number of burglaries has been on the rise in Potters Bar recently.

The number of burglaries has been on the rise in Potters Bar recently. - Credit: Matt Powell

Two men have been sent for trial following burglaries in Welwyn Hatfield.

Neil Parker, age 34, of Talbot Road in Hatfield, has been charged in connection with a burglary that happened in Cornerfield, Hatfield, on Tuesday, November 3.

He was remanded into custody and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (December 16). He will next appear on trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, January 18.

Michael Forbes, age 34, of Boundary Lane, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged in connection with the following offences:

· A burglary in Boundary Lane on Tuesday, December 15, where a motorbike was stolen from a shed.

· Another burglary in Boundary Lane on Tuesday, December 15, where items including three laptops and a PlayStation were stolen from a garden office.

Forbes was also charged in connection with the theft of an Amazon parcel. He was remanded in custody and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (December 17). Forbes will also appear for trial at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, January 18.

Most Read

  1. 1 17th Century pub to get £500k refurb in 2021
  2. 2 Herts Covid-19 hospital cases up by almost a third in one week
  3. 3 Fire damaged subway renovated for centenary
  1. 4 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
  2. 5 Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'
  3. 6 Customers with autism 'in tears' after 'rubbish' Tier 4 restrictions shut shop
  4. 7 Changes to bin collections over Christmas and New Year
  5. 8 Christmas comes early for competition winners
  6. 9 Outdoor classroom will be built after school's builders went into administration
  7. 10 Two men sent for trial following burglaries

Both men have been remanded into custody.

You can report information about burglary online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tier revision announced for Welwyn Hatfield

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Santa makes 'sincere apology' for naughty words

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Food and Drink

Chef Philli makes final four in MasterChef: The Professionals

Matt Powell

person

Chef Philli has big plans for life after MasterChef: The Professionals

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon