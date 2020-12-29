News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Two men injured after fight outside block of flats

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:46 AM December 29, 2020   
Police investigate Hatfield fight

Police are investigating after two men were injured during a fight in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

Two men were injured after being involved in a fight in Hatfield, and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police received several calls from members of the public at around 8.45pm on Monday, December 21, stating that two men were having an altercation outside a block of flats in Bracken Court.

Both men received injuries during the incident.

Two men have been charged in connection with the fight. Paul Caulfield, 32, of Bracken Court, Hatfield has been charged with a section 4 public order offence, and Elijah Miles, 22, of Bracken Court, Hatfield has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Detective Constable Emma Alston, who is investigating, said: "Our inquiries into the incident are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened and hasn't yet spoken to police to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to email emma.alston@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/102492/20.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon

Lister Hospital

Inquest into death of newborn finds Lister Hospital 'negligent'

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon