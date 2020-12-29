Two men injured after fight outside block of flats

Published: 9:46 AM December 29, 2020

Police are investigating after two men were injured during a fight in Hatfield. - Credit: Archant

Two men were injured after being involved in a fight in Hatfield, and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

Police received several calls from members of the public at around 8.45pm on Monday, December 21, stating that two men were having an altercation outside a block of flats in Bracken Court.

Both men received injuries during the incident.

Two men have been charged in connection with the fight. Paul Caulfield, 32, of Bracken Court, Hatfield has been charged with a section 4 public order offence, and Elijah Miles, 22, of Bracken Court, Hatfield has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon and assault.

Detective Constable Emma Alston, who is investigating, said: "Our inquiries into the incident are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened and hasn't yet spoken to police to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to email emma.alston@herts.pnn.police.uk or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/102492/20.