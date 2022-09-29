A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in The Reeds area of Welwyn Garden City at around 1am today (September 29) - Credit: Google Earth

Two Hatfield teenagers have been arrested in connection with a stolen moped in Welwyn Garden City.

According to Hertfordshire Constabulary, officers arrested two boys aged 15 and 16 at around 1am today (Thursday, September 29) in The Reeds area of Welwyn Garden City.

The stolen moped - a blue Kawasaki - was found abandoned in Peartree Lane.

Both boys, who are from Hatfield, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle. The 16-year-old was additionally arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis with intent to supply and obstructing police.

The teenagers were taken into custody.

Detective Inspector Adam Bridges issued advice on moped security following the arrests.

DI Bridges said: "Thanks to diligence of officers on proactive patrol, officers were able to make quick arrests and recover the moped.

"Enquiries are now being carried out to find the rightful owner.

"There are lots of steps you can take to protect your moped or motorbike from being stolen.

"Use a disc lock to help secure the front brake disc, or a grip lock to secure the brake and throttle control.

"More advice can be found on our website at https://www.herts.police.uk/crimeprevention"