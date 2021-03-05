News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Two charged after more than 100 wraps of crack and heroin seized

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:47 PM March 5, 2021   
The seized wraps of crack and heroin

The seized wraps of crack and heroin - Credit: Herts police

Two men have been charged and remanded after class A drugs were seized in Welwyn Garden City.

Officers stopped a Toyota Prius in Woodhall Parade, Cole Green Lane yesterday, March 4.

wraps of crack and heroin

The seized wraps of crack and heroin - Credit: Herts police

A search was carried out and 152 wraps of crack and heroin were seized, along with hundreds of pounds worth of cash.

Two men were subsequently arrested and charged: Ivan Radics, aged 50, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance and Saeb Aboray, aged 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Both men were remanded and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today, March 5.

They have been remanded for Crown Court and will attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, April 6. You can report information at herts.police.uk/report or call the non-emergency number 101.

