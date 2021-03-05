Two charged after more than 100 wraps of crack and heroin seized
- Credit: Herts police
Two men have been charged and remanded after class A drugs were seized in Welwyn Garden City.
Officers stopped a Toyota Prius in Woodhall Parade, Cole Green Lane yesterday, March 4.
A search was carried out and 152 wraps of crack and heroin were seized, along with hundreds of pounds worth of cash.
Two men were subsequently arrested and charged: Ivan Radics, aged 50, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and driving without insurance and Saeb Aboray, aged 25, of no fixed abode, has been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
Both men were remanded and appeared at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court today, March 5.
They have been remanded for Crown Court and will attend a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, April 6.