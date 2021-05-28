Paedophile jailed for historic child sex offences

Published: 5:02 PM May 28, 2021

Trevor Lockwood was living in Welwyn Garden City when he committed the offences. - Credit: Herts police

A former Welwyn Garden City man has been jailed for 10 years for historic child sex offences against two young girls in the 1970s and 80s.

Trevor Lockwood, aged 77, of Ryton in Tamworth, Staffordshire, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today after being found guilty yesterday of five counts of indecent assault and one count of gross indecency against the two female victims.

The court heard that Lockwood – who was living as a Jehovah’s Witness in Welwyn Garden City at the time – abused the girls, who were both under the age of 10, over the course of several years between the late 1970s and late 1980s.

He threatened one of his victims, saying that God was watching and that if she told anyone about what he had done, she or her loved ones would die.

Herts police’s Historic Child Abuse Investigation Unit was first made aware of Lockwood’s offending in 2018, when both victims bravely disclosed the abuse they had suffered as children.

Lockwood – who had by then moved to Staffordshire – was arrested and interviewed, but maintained his innocence before pleading not guilty, leading to a trial.

HCAIU detective constable Laura Chillingworth, said: “Judge Kay said this was a ‘shocking and terrible case’ involving sexual assaults on small children.

“Lockwood used his religion to silence his victims, quite literally putting the fear of God into them to ensure his disgusting actions would remain undiscovered.

“However, Lockwood’s past finally caught up with him after the victims came forward to police and reported him – something that I know would have taken a great deal of courage.

“I would like to pay tribute to the strength and dignity of both women, who had to bear the trauma of not only one but two trials due to the outbreak of coronavirus last year.

“I truly hope they can begin to rebuild their lives after witnessing Lockwood’s conviction and sentencing for the abhorrent crimes he committed against them.”

If you have experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre’s 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org.