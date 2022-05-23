Toyota drove ‘erratically’ during suspected drug-fuelled trip in Hatfield
A suspected drug-driver was spotted driving his Toyota “erratically” in Hatfield.
The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit stopped the blue hatchback on the A1(M) last night (May 22).
A police sergeant watched in horror after seeing the car “being driven erratically” across the main road in Hertfordshire shortly after 8pm.
Officers Tweeted a picture of a marked Volvo police car behind the bright blue car at the side of the A1(M) following the incident.
The driver was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test and the vehicle had to be recovered, all at a cost to the owner.
A police spokesperson said: “Greetings from Team E South.
“Our Sergeant, RS65, spotted this Toyota being driven erratically, he caused it to stop and a roadside drugs test showed positive for cannabis.
“Driver arrested so that evidential bloods can be obtained.
“Vehicle recovered at owner's cost. A1(M) Hatfield.”