News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 2:31 PM August 24, 2022
The man required hospital treatment, though the injuries were not life-changing or life-threatening.

Three males were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine. - Credit: Archant

Three people have been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine after raids in Hatfield yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation, officers searched three addresses in Hatfield on Tuesday, seizing a quantity of Class A drugs and arresting three males who were later charged.

Glen Wakefield, 37, and Sean Quinn, 41, both from Roe Green Lane, Hatfield, were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine.

A 17-year-old from London was also charged, but he cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trio were remanded in custody to appear before the courts today and enquiries continue.

Hatfield News

Don't Miss

A-levels 2022

LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022

Dan Mountney

person
Echo, the 6-month-old lab, was last seen near the AL8 area.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Cromer Hyde Lane in Lemsford has overgrown tree branches and hedgerows.

Updated

Overgrown country lane 'is danger' to users, says mother

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Free cinema event Screen On The Green will be showing 12 movies in Welwyn Garden City from August 18 to August 21

Film

What films to see at free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon