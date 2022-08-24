Three charged after heroin and cocaine found in Hatfield raids

Three males were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine. - Credit: Archant

Three people have been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine after raids in Hatfield yesterday.

As part of an ongoing operation, officers searched three addresses in Hatfield on Tuesday, seizing a quantity of Class A drugs and arresting three males who were later charged.

Glen Wakefield, 37, and Sean Quinn, 41, both from Roe Green Lane, Hatfield, were charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and the supply of cocaine.

A 17-year-old from London was also charged, but he cannot be named for legal reasons.

The trio were remanded in custody to appear before the courts today and enquiries continue.