Burglary arrests after men run across M25 to evade police

Published: 4:51 PM June 4, 2021

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary in South Mimms - Credit: Harry Rutter/ArchantÂ

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary after officers quickly responded to reports of a break-in.

Just before 12.30am today (Friday), Herts police received a 999 call from a man reporting a break-in at his yard in St Albans Road, South Mimms.

Officers, including intervention teams, Hertsmere Op Scorpion, road policing units, the dog unit and the police helicopter, were mobilised and the suspects attempted to make off on foot.

A significant search was carried out and the M25 had to be closed in both directions between junctions 22 and 23 to ensure the safety of the public when the suspects ran across the busy motorway several times.

A 41-year-old man, a 48-year-old man and a 59-year-old man were all arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, going equipped and causing a public nuisance, which relates to the closure of the M25. They remain in police custody at this time.

You may also want to watch:

The motorway was reopened just before 2am.