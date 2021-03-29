Three arrested after suspected class A drugs found in laundry basket

Published: 11:46 AM March 29, 2021

Officers seized around 60 to 70 wraps of suspected class A drugs (crack and heroin) - Credit: Herts police

Three people, including a teenager, have been arrested in Welwyn Garden City on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Following multiple reports of suspected drug dealing in Pollards Close, a 17-year-old boy was stopped in the street by Operation Scorpion on Friday, March 19, at around 2pm.

The 17-year-old, who is from Luton, was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

As a result of the arrest, a search was immediately carried out at a flat in Pollards Close. Inside the home, officers seized around 60 to 70 wraps of suspected class A drugs (crack and heroin) which were found in a laundry basket.

Two women who were present during the search were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

The women, both aged 31 and from Welwyn Garden City, have been released under investigation, along with the 17-year-old, while further enquiries are carried out.

PC Ange Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: “These arrests follow multiple reports of drug dealing in Pollards Close and so I hope this reassures you that we take these reports very seriously. An investigation is ongoing into the matter and I urge anyone with information to get in touch with us, quoting crime reference 41/19913/21.

“Drug dealing will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield. I’d like to thank the public for getting in touch with these reports. The more information we have, whether that’s through our proactive enquiries or your reports, the better. It means we can take action to stop drugs being dealt on our streets.”

Operation Scorpion is a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime, such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

In the past month two drugs dealers in the Welwyn Hatfield area have been sent to prison, with a third having their sentence increased.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.