Thieves hit dirt-bike rider with stick and stole his bike

Hertfordshire Police have released images of two individuals who may be able to assist with their enquiries. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Two people have hit a dirt-bike rider with a "stick-like" object, before stealing his bike.

At approximately 3.20pm on Sunday, July 3, the victim was riding an orange and white dirt bike (KTM 85 SX 19/16) on the Line Path bridleway between Potters Bar and Brookmans Park.

As the rider passed the solar farm nearby, he was stopped by two individuals and "hit with a stick-like object".

The victim's bike was then taken.

Herts police have since released images of two men who were in the area at the time of the incident.

The dirt-bike stolen was a KTM 85 SX 19/16. - Credit: Hertfordshire Police

Officers believe the individuals may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Det Con Neeluja Thisaveerasingam, of the Hertsmere Local Crime Unit, said: “Enquiries into this incident have been ongoing and I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident and has not already come forward, or anyone who has information about it or has seen the dirt bike since it was stolen.

“If you recognise either of the people in the images then also please get in touch.

“I can be contacted directly on email via neeluja.thisaveerasingam@herts.police.uk”

Information can also be reported online or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/52973/22.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.