Police want to speak to three women and two men after four thefts from Superdrug in Potters Bar. - Credit: Google Maps

Three women and two men are being sought for information after four thefts from Superdrug in Potters Bar.

The individuals pictured are believed to have been in the area around the times of thefts from the store in Darkes Lane, and may have information that can assist officers.

Two women pictured with Crime reference 41/14642/22 are being sought for information after mascara and false eyelashes were stolen between 12.40pm and 1pm on February 22.

The man pictured in picture with the reference 41/15025/22 is wanted for information as a large number of cosmetic items were stolen at around 4.40pm on 23 February.

The man pictured with the reference 41/15520/22 is wanted for information as a number of men’s skin care products were stolen at around 5.10pm on 24 February.

The woman pictured with the reference 41/15885/22 is being sought for information as a number of cosmetics were stolen from the makeup aisle between 2.10pm and 2.25pm on 7 February.

These people are being sought by Hertfordshire Constabulary for information on a series of thefts from Superdrug in Potters Bar. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact PSCO Christopher Ramdeen by emailing christopher.ramdeen@herts.police.uk, report information online, use the online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting the relevant crime reference (printed on the images).

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.