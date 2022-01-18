News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Cash stolen from elderly man using bank ATM

Frankie Lister-Fell

Published: 11:44 AM January 18, 2022
Street view image of Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Lloyds Bank in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google Maps

Distraction techniques were used by thieves to steal a bank card from a man in his 80s who was withdrawing cash from Lloyds Bank.

At around 12.15pm on Wednesday 29 December, the victim was using the Lloyds Bank ATM in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, when a piece of paper was waved in front of the machine and the man's card was taken. The card was then used to withdraw cash from another machine.

PC Joshua Fice, who is investigating, said: “This was a targeted theft of an elderly member of our community and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to get in touch.

“I would like to identify and speak to the two people in the CCTV images as they were in the area at the time and could assist with enquiries.

“I appreciate the images are not the clearest, however, they are the best we have available and if someone does recognise either of the people then it would assist the investigation.

“If you can help with information about the incident, I can be contacted via email at joshua.fice@herts.police.uk.”

Blurry CCTV image of a man wearing a surgical mask and black cap in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire

Email joshua.fice@herts.police.uk if you recognise this potential witness. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

CCTV photo of woman wearing black headscarf and blue surgical mask in Welwyn Garden City

The incident happened on December 29, 2021. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary


