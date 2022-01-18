Distraction techniques were used by thieves to steal a bank card from a man in his 80s who was withdrawing cash from Lloyds Bank.

At around 12.15pm on Wednesday 29 December, the victim was using the Lloyds Bank ATM in Howardsgate, Welwyn Garden City, when a piece of paper was waved in front of the machine and the man's card was taken. The card was then used to withdraw cash from another machine.

PC Joshua Fice, who is investigating, said: “This was a targeted theft of an elderly member of our community and I’m appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or has information about it to get in touch.

“I would like to identify and speak to the two people in the CCTV images as they were in the area at the time and could assist with enquiries.

“I appreciate the images are not the clearest, however, they are the best we have available and if someone does recognise either of the people then it would assist the investigation.

“If you can help with information about the incident, I can be contacted via email at joshua.fice@herts.police.uk.”

Email joshua.fice@herts.police.uk if you recognise this potential witness. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

The incident happened on December 29, 2021. - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary



