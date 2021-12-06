News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Christmas gifts and hampers stolen from garden centre

Published: 5:05 PM December 6, 2021
Christmas gifts and hampers worth hundreds of pounds were stolen from the Dutch Nursery and Garden Centre in Brookmans Park, prompting a police appeal for witnesses and information.

The incident happened shortly after midday on Thursday, November 18.

Thieves loaded the Christmas treats onto a trolly and out of the story. They drove away in an "old-style, black Ford Focus". 

PC Paddy Phelan, who is investigating, said: “We believe the people pictured were in the store and may have information that could assist our enquiries.

“If you recognise them, or have other information that might help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at paddy.phelan@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/91560/21.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via their online web chat: herts.police.uk/contact.

