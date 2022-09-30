Latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Luke Mongan: 39, of Poplars, Welwyn Garden City. On March 16, 2020, drove a VW Golf on A414 at St Albans when there was a proportion of cannabis in his blood. Also obstructed a police officer of his duty. Fined £220 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £620. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 12 months. On March, 5 2021, failed to provide a specimen of blood at Penrith, Cumbria when suspected of committing a road traffic offence. Fined £120 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving license for 36 months.

Simon Osgood: 42, of Chequersfield, Welwyn Garden City. On November 18 drove an MG on Howlands, Welwyn Garden City at 50mph when the speed limit is 30mph. Fined £80 plus ordered to pay victim services £34 and court costs £110. Driving record endorsed with 5 points.

Rebecca Hathorne: 41, of Broadwater Crescent, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by St Albans Magistrates Court on May 5 by failing to attend appointments. Ordered to pay court costs £85. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 12 months.

Lee Raworth: 35, of Kilworth Close, Welwyn Garden City. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order made by Stevenage Magistrates Court on December 21 by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Fined £150 plus ordered to pay court costs £85.





