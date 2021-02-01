News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Seven arrested after 'eggs thrown at cars' near the Galleria

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 9:41 AM February 1, 2021   
The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view. - Credit: Archant

Yesterday, a large police presence was in Hatfield following reports of a big group of people congregating and behaving in an anti-social manner, including throwing eggs at cars.

Seven people were arrested in the Comet Way and Galleria area and a Section 35 dispersal order has been put in place.

Inspector Kio Bozorgi said: “This is incredibly reckless behaviour given the current climate and we will be taking robust action against those who have chosen to selfishly disregard the COVID-19 guidance.

"The instructions could not be any clearer – stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.

“A number of those arrested are under 18 and so I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents to ensure their children are following the rules.”

If you believe someone may be breaching the COVID-19 regulations, you can report information by:

• Filling out our online reporting form at www.police.uk/tell-us-about-a-possible.
• Speaking to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact.
• Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 (in an emergency, always dial 999).
• Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

You can ask your local council to investigate a business or organisation for not following the Government's COVID-19 regulations by reporting it to them online

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman
  2. 2 Murder investigation: Family pay tribute to the 'most kind' woman who died in her home
  3. 3 Woman 'pulled out of her vehicle' during fight in Morrisons car park
  1. 4 Yellow weather warning for snow and ice in Hertfordshire again next week
  2. 5 Grandmother who escaped the Nazis dies on Holocaust Memorial Day after having COVID-19
  3. 6 5 movies to watch on TV this week filmed in Herts
  4. 7 Driver caught speeding on A1(M) said they were 'challenged to hold their breath'
  5. 8 Three taken to hospital following 'head-on' collision
  6. 9 Armed police, helicopter and dogs search village after injured man taken to hospital
  7. 10 Seven arrested after 'eggs thrown at cars' near the Galleria
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hertfordshire County Council

Upgrades to key shopping street will leave town 'well-placed' for future

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Updated

Icy weather continues to suspend bin collections

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

Residents petition against proposed hostel for ‘people with low needs’

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon

Appeal for relatives and friends of man who passed away

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon