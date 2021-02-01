Seven arrested after 'eggs thrown at cars' near the Galleria
Yesterday, a large police presence was in Hatfield following reports of a big group of people congregating and behaving in an anti-social manner, including throwing eggs at cars.
Seven people were arrested in the Comet Way and Galleria area and a Section 35 dispersal order has been put in place.
Inspector Kio Bozorgi said: “This is incredibly reckless behaviour given the current climate and we will be taking robust action against those who have chosen to selfishly disregard the COVID-19 guidance.
"The instructions could not be any clearer – stay at home to save lives and protect the NHS.
“A number of those arrested are under 18 and so I would like to take this opportunity to remind parents to ensure their children are following the rules.”
If you believe someone may be breaching the COVID-19 regulations, you can report information by:
• Filling out our online reporting form at www.police.uk/tell-us-about-a-possible.
• Speaking to an operator in the Force Communications Room via online webchat at herts.police.uk/contact.
• Calling our non-emergency telephone number 101 (in an emergency, always dial 999).
• Contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
You can ask your local council to investigate a business or organisation for not following the Government's COVID-19 regulations by reporting it to them online
