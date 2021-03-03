Police pinpoint football clubs after teenagers caught throwing eggs

Published: 4:41 PM March 3, 2021 Updated: 4:54 PM March 3, 2021

Eggs are being used to cause havoc on houses - Credit: Archant

Teenage boys have been throwing eggs at houses in Hatfield, according to police.

On Monday at around 7.20pm, a group of four teenage boys threw eggs at a house in Campion Road in the Hatfield Garden Village area of the town.

Then the group ran towards the A1(M) bridge but officers did not find them after searching the area.

Welwyn Hatfield Police said on Facebook: "If your child returns home in an all-blue tracksuit with a red football top underneath you may want to have a word with them about their behaviour, and their choice of football club as they will likely support Arsenal, Man Utd or Liverpool.

"As hard as it is to control teenagers at the best of times please try and be aware of what your children are up to when not under your watchful eye."

The local Safer Neighbourhood Team has also been made aware of the incident.