Teenager found guilty of racially aggravated assault and abuse

Published: 1:23 PM October 11, 2021

The defendant will be sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court next month. - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

A teenager has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault and abuse following an incident in Hatfield last year.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found guilty at North and East Hertfordshire Youth Court at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The defendant had pleaded not guilty when he appeared at hearing that took place in August this year.

On March 7, 2020, the teenager racially abused a man before assaulting a second victim, also a male, with the court finding this to be racially aggravated.

The defendant was present as district judge Margaret Dodd found him guilty and remanded him on unconditional bail to allow pre-sentencing reports to be prepared.

He will appear at Stevenage Magistrates’ Court on November 11 for sentencing.