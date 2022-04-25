Teenager arrested after boy chased with knife in Welwyn Garden City

A teenager has been arrested after a boy was chased with a knife in Welwyn Garden City last week.

At around 7pm on Monday, April 18, the 14-year-old boy was walking with three friends along Woodhall Lane.

They were approached by a black Audi A3 containing three or four occupants at the junctions of Moss Green and Beechfield Road.

One of the occupants, who was reportedly in possession of a knife, is said to have exited the vehicle and began chasing the victim.

Police have confirmed that a 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence, and has now been released while enquiries continue.

“This was understandably a frightening ordeal for the victim and we have arrested a 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City on suspicion of a public order offence. He has been released under investigation while our enquiries continue,” said PC Philip Jowett, investigating.

“I would like to reassure the public that those involved are believed to be known to each other so there is not believed to be a wider threat to the public.

“Our investigation is progressing and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area to get in touch if they saw what happened or have information about the incident.

“Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital.

“The victim is believed to have approached a man and a woman for help and I am particularly keen to hear from these people as they may have witnessed what happened or have key information. If this was you, please do get in touch.

“Similarly, if you were driving in the area at the time and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, please check it and get in touch if you spot something that might help.

“You can get in touch with me directly on email at philip.jowett@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/30543/22.”

You can report information at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.