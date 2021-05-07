News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Teenager arrested following pub break in

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 9:20 AM May 7, 2021   
Police Hatfield

The burglary took place at the Great Northern Pub on Tuesday. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A 17-year-old has been arrested following a reported burglary at a pub in Hatfield. 

At 2.23pm on Wednesday, May 5, police were called about a burglary that had happened the day before. It was reported that at around midday on Tuesday, May 4, The Great Northern Pub, in Great North Road, had been broken into. 

An investigation was launched and officers were able to quickly identify a suspect. 

A 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time. 

Anyone with information should contact police quoting crime reference 41/32929/21. 

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

You may also want to watch:

Hatfield News
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The new automotive project at Hatfield Business Park

Louis de Soissons gets green light for ‘ground-breaking’ car project

Dan Mountney

person
This week's series 12 of Great British Railway Journeys brings Michael Portillo to Hertfordshire.

TV | Updated

Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys visits Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
The decaying oak tree in Raymonds Plain

Resident fights to save ancient oak tree from destruction

Akshay Raja

Logo Icon
Magistrates court

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Anne Suslak

Author Picture Icon