Teenager arrested following pub break in

Published: 9:20 AM May 7, 2021

The burglary took place at the Great Northern Pub on Tuesday. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

A 17-year-old has been arrested following a reported burglary at a pub in Hatfield.

At 2.23pm on Wednesday, May 5, police were called about a burglary that had happened the day before. It was reported that at around midday on Tuesday, May 4, The Great Northern Pub, in Great North Road, had been broken into.

An investigation was launched and officers were able to quickly identify a suspect.

A 17-year-old boy from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody at this time.

Anyone with information should contact police quoting crime reference 41/32929/21.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.