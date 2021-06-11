Have you seen missing Serena?

Published: 11:11 AM June 11, 2021

Serena Oduka was last seen yesterday afternoon - Credit: Herts police

A teenager has gone missing from Welwyn Garden City and police are appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

Serena Oduka, aged 14, was last seen at around 3pm yesterday afternoon, Thursday June 10.

She is described as mixed race, and is around 5ft tall. She has dark afro-style hair, which is likely to be tied up in a bun.

Serena was last seen wearing a pink top with blue jeans, a black jacket and black trainers.

She also has links to St Albans.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

If you have seen Serena since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Serena now or have seen her in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.