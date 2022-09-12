Teenager 'robbed and assaulted' in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Google Maps
A teenager has been assaulted and robbed at a McDonald's restaurant in Welwyn Garden City.
The incident took place at around 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday (August 29) inside the Howardsgate McDonald's.
Two teenage boys are thought to have carried out the assault.
The victim's mobile phone was reported stolen following the incident.
Hertfordshire Constabulary has now appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
DC Liz Chisholm said: “I’m appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident to get in contact.
“It is thought several customers saw what happened, with one man assisting the boy at the time.
“If this was you, or you can assist with enquiries, please get in touch."
Information can be reported online via the Hertfordshire police website (www.herts.police.uk/report) or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 41/69704/22.
Information can also be handed to investigators 100 per cent anonymously through the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.