Suspected drug dealers arrested after car stopped and house searched

Published: 3:34 PM May 27, 2021

Drugs and money were seized by officers who stopped a car in St Albans and searched a house in Hatfield. - Credit: Harry Rutter/Archant

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs after officers stopped a car in St Albans and searched a house in Hatfield.

On Friday, May 14, police stopped a grey Citroen C4 in Sandpit Lane, St Albans, which was suspected to be involved in drug dealing. A search of the vehicle was carried out resulting in the seizure of cannabis and cash.

A 23-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

As part of their investigation, officers carried out a search of a property in Dragon Road, Hatfield, where they seized crack cocaine and cannabis, more than £1,000 and other suspected drug paraphernalia including scales and a mobile phone.

A 23-year-old man from Wembley was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, and 25-year-old man from Hatfield was also arrested on suspicion of possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply.

You may also want to watch:

The three men have been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out by police.

PC Rich Oakley, from Herts police’s Operation Scorpion, said: “I hope the local community are glad to hear this news.

“The impact of drugs on communities cannot be underestimated and we are determined to make sure that the streets of Hertfordshire are free from drugs and its associated criminality.

“If you suspect drug dealing, please don’t hesitate to report it. The information you provide helps us to carry out warrants, arrest suspects and make your neighbourhood a safer place.”

Operation Scorpion is a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime, such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

If you have any information visit herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.