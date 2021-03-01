News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Crime

Man arrested and suspected crack and heroin seized

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:52 PM March 1, 2021   
drugs

The seized drugs - Credit: Herts police

A man was arrested and suspected class A drugs were seized in Welwyn Garden City last week.

On Wednesday, February 24, officers from Welwyn Hatfield Operation Scorpion stopped a vehicle in Howlands after it was suspected of conducting a drug deal.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Luton, was detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Around 70 wraps of suspected crack and heroin were seized, along with hundreds of pounds worth of cash.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: “We arrested the man on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

You may also want to watch:

“I hope news of this arrest and the seized items is reassuring to the community. The impact that drugs have on the local community cannot be underestimated and we work hard to ensure that the streets of Welwyn Hatfield remain free of drugs and the other criminality that often surrounds it.

“If you suspect drug dealing in your local area, please do not hesitate to report it. The more reports we receive, the better our intelligence picture and our ability to tackle it.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  2. 2 Herts zoo announces its reopening date
  3. 3 Police called after 100 people show up to funeral
  1. 4 Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again
  2. 5 Pupils receive gift in time for World Book Day and to welcome them back to school
  3. 6 Council tax to rise in county after 'extraordinary' year
  4. 7 Line-up set to be announced for Herts music festival's 15th birthday party
  5. 8 Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town
  6. 9 Man arrested and suspected crack and heroin seized
  7. 10 New date announced for music festival in Hatfield

You can report information about drug dealing online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Six people have been charged with crimes in St Albans and London Colney. Picture: Harry Rutter/Arch

Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Grant Shapps

Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Digswell

New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The South Side site by the old Shredded Wheat Factory. Picture: Google Maps

New Wheat Quarter proposal aims to relieve pressure on Green Belt sites...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon