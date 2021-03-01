Man arrested and suspected crack and heroin seized

Published: 4:52 PM March 1, 2021

A man was arrested and suspected class A drugs were seized in Welwyn Garden City last week.

On Wednesday, February 24, officers from Welwyn Hatfield Operation Scorpion stopped a vehicle in Howlands after it was suspected of conducting a drug deal.

The driver, a 34-year-old man from Luton, was detained for a search under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Around 70 wraps of suspected crack and heroin were seized, along with hundreds of pounds worth of cash.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: “We arrested the man on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply. He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

“I hope news of this arrest and the seized items is reassuring to the community. The impact that drugs have on the local community cannot be underestimated and we work hard to ensure that the streets of Welwyn Hatfield remain free of drugs and the other criminality that often surrounds it.

“If you suspect drug dealing in your local area, please do not hesitate to report it. The more reports we receive, the better our intelligence picture and our ability to tackle it.”

You can report information about drug dealing online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.