Arrests made following stop and searches – including teenager with baton

Published: 9:48 AM October 18, 2021

Five arrests were made, include individuals from Hatfield, Potters Bar and South Mimms. - Credit: Archant

Five arrests have been made following stop and searches as part of Operation Sceptre, including a Potters Bar teenager who was carrying a baton.

Arrests were made by officers from the Safer Neighbourhood teams and Operation Scorpion teams, with offences including possession of drugs and offensive weapons.

Herts Police are undertaking Operation Sceptre as they look to get knives off the street, following a rise in knife crime across the country in recent years.

Among those was a 22-year-old man from Hatfield who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

A 17-year-old male from South Mimms was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs.

A Potters Bar teenager, also 17, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a baton.

A 56-year-old man from High Wycombe was arrested on suspicion of taking a conveyance without consent, going equipped for theft, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

And finally, a 35-year-old man from Shenley was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, threats to destroy property, homophobic public order and possession of an offensive weapon.

All those arrested have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Hertsmere Ch Insp Mark Bilsdon said: “Our Safer Neighbourhood Officers frequently carry out patrols on foot, bike and in patrol cars but we also conduct specific targeted patrols as part of initiatives such as Operation Sceptre.

“We also depend on the public to be our eyes and ears as we can’t be everywhere at once. So, if you suspect criminal activity is taking place where you live or work there are a number of different reporting options available to you including anonymously via Crimestoppers.

“You may also want to consider signing up to OWL, which is part of Neighbourhood Watch and will send you alerts about crimes in your area and also advice about the steps you can take to make it harder for criminals to operate in your area, such as home security information. Sign up at owl.co.uk/herts or download the OWL crime alerts app from your app store.”

You can also report information at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If there is a crime in progress always dial 999.