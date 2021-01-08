Stones or bricks thrown at moving vehicles on A414

Published: 11:57 AM January 8, 2021

Herts police are appealing for information or witnesses after stones or bricks were thrown at vehicles on the A414. - Credit: Danny Loo

Stones or bricks were thrown at moving vehicles on the A414 between Hatfield and Hertford earlier this week, and police are appealing for information and witnesses.

The incidents all happened close to the roundabout junction for Essendon.

Between January 4 and 5, four vehicles were damaged:

· At around 5.10pm on Monday, a white Ford Fiesta was damaged, costing hundreds of pounds (crime reference 41/895/21)

· At around 5.15pm the same day, a black Volvo XC60 was damaged (crime reference 41/878/21)

· Between 9.30pm and 9.40pm on Monday, a white Seat Ateca was damaged, costing hundreds of pounds (crime reference 41/970/21)

· At around 9.40pm on Tuesday, a black Peugeot 207 was damaged (crime reference 41/1139/21)

PC Lee Rowson, from the Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “It’s very lucky that there was not a serious collision resulting from this reckless behaviour.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to trace the offender(s) and I am urging the public to get in touch if they saw what happened or have information which might help.

“If you were driving along the A414 around the time of the incidents and you have a dash cam, please check it and get in touch if you spot anything that seems suspicious. Even the tiniest piece of information could prove to be vital in catching those responsible and stopping them from doing this again.

“Witnesses and those with information should call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at lee.rowson@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting the relevant crime reference number.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.