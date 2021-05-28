Thief jailed after stealing 45 bottles of alcohol from supermarket

Published: 10:32 AM May 28, 2021 Updated: 11:16 AM May 28, 2021

Steven Broadbent stole whiskey and brandy to the value of £1,666 from Hatfield's Asda store. - Credit: Alan Davies

A thief from London has been jailed after stealing 45 bottles of whisky and brandy from Hatfield’s Asda supermarket.

Steven Broadbent, of Flat 8 Moorhouse, The Concourse, London, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft for stealing the alcohol, which was valued at a total of £1,666.

Appearing at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the 35-year-old was handed an 12-week prison sentence and fines totalling £1,879 by district judge Margaret Dodd, who cited Broadbent’s previous convictions and suspended sentence as a reason for the custodial sentence.

On Monday, April 19, Broadbent stole 14 bottles of whiskey to the value of £530 from Asda in Hatfield town centre.

On Wednesday, April 28, he returned to the supermarket and stole a further 11 bottles of Glenfiddich and two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, valued at £497.

You may also want to watch:

Broadbent committed a third and final theft at the store on Tuesday, May 11, taking 18 bottles of whiskey and cognac brandy to the value of £639.