Thief jailed after stealing 45 bottles of alcohol from supermarket
- Credit: Alan Davies
A thief from London has been jailed after stealing 45 bottles of whisky and brandy from Hatfield’s Asda supermarket.
Steven Broadbent, of Flat 8 Moorhouse, The Concourse, London, pleaded guilty to three offences of theft for stealing the alcohol, which was valued at a total of £1,666.
Appearing at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, the 35-year-old was handed an 12-week prison sentence and fines totalling £1,879 by district judge Margaret Dodd, who cited Broadbent’s previous convictions and suspended sentence as a reason for the custodial sentence.
On Monday, April 19, Broadbent stole 14 bottles of whiskey to the value of £530 from Asda in Hatfield town centre.
On Wednesday, April 28, he returned to the supermarket and stole a further 11 bottles of Glenfiddich and two bottles of Jack Daniels whiskey, valued at £497.
Broadbent committed a third and final theft at the store on Tuesday, May 11, taking 18 bottles of whiskey and cognac brandy to the value of £639.
